NBA Admits Mistake in Pistons-Knicks Game 5 Matchup
In the latest L2M report for the Game 5 matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks, the NBA admitted a mistake with roughly one minute left in the fourth quarter.
According to the report, Knicks big man Karl Anthony-Towns made “illegal contact” with Jalen Duren’s arm as the Pistons big man was putting up a shot. Since the contact affected Duren’s shot, it was an unsuccessful field goal attempt for the center, resulting in a Detroit turnover. It should've resulted in two shots for Duren, while causing Towns to foul out.
After the game, many felt that the no-call for Duren might’ve been a trade-off, as it looked like Duren might’ve committed a foul on Cameron Payne, as the Knicks guard was knocked over. However, the NBA confirmed that a no-call was the right call.
“Duren and Payne come together at the same spot on the floor, and although Payne loses his balance, it is not as a result of any illegal contact by Duren,” the NBA wrote.
Other than the no-call around the one-minute mark, the NBA noted that everything else was the right decision. This report was a breath of fresh air for Detroit after the controversial Game 4 sequence.
Prior to Tuesday’s action, the Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of a critical no-call on their home court. As Tim Hardaway Jr. launched a corner three at the buzzer, he was met with contact from Josh Hart. The NBA Officials didn’t whistle for a foul, which resulted in the Pistons ending the game trailing by one point. They fell to 1-3 instead of tying up the series before going back to Madison Square Garden.
After the Pistons defeated the Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday, they created a Game 6 scenario scheduled for Thursday night. If Detroit wins, Game 7 will take place on Saturday. If the Knicks close out the series, they’ll get a few days to prepare for the Boston Celtics.