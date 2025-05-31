NBA Analyst Implores Detroit Pistons to Work Out Deal Key Player
While Cade Cunningham took the biggest leap, numerous members of the Detroit Pistons' core took a step forward in 2025. Following a season that shattered expectations, the front office now finds itself with decisions to make regarding two key players.
This summer, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey are both eligible to sign contract extensions. Both put together promising campaigns this year, though the latter didn't have a lot of time to showcase the developments he made in his game.
From the start of the year, Ivey looked poised to have a breakout campaign of his own for the Pistons. J.B. Bickerstaff put him back in a featured role, which quickly led to an increase in production. However, Ivey's season went off the rails during a New Year's Day matchup with the Orlando Magic. He suffered a broken leg that would leave him sidelined for months after Cole Anthony crashed into him while diving for a loose ball. Ivey worked tirelessly to try and return this season, but the Pistons opted to be cautious with the young guard.
During a recent episode of his podcast, longtime NBA analyst Zach Lowe touched on Ivey's contract situation. He feels the Pistons should try and capitalize on his limited season in hopes of inking him to a more team-friendly contract.
"If I'm the Pistons I'm absolutely going to Jaden Ivey and trying to get an extension done," Lowe said. "Maybe I get a slight discount...Could I get him four years, $120 million? Four years $100 [million]? Am I getting too greedy?"
Working out a deal this summer would likely favor the Pistons, but Ivey might be better off waiting until next offseason to negotiate his next contract. If he can reproduce his production from this year, it will result in him commanding a much higher price tag as long as he stays on the floor.
Before getting injured, Ivey was putting up the best numbers of his NBA career. Across 30 appearances, he averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.