NBA Analysts Suggests Pistons Framework for Kevin Durant Trade
As the NBA offseason gets underway, Kevin Durant is one of the hottest names in the rumor mill. Following another down year for the Phoenix Suns, many expect the franchise to move on from the former MVP in hopes of reshaping the roster around Devin Booker. Countless teams have been tossed out as possible landing spots for Durant, including the Detroit Pistons.
Coming off a historic 2025 campaign, the Pistons are in a position to start making win-now moves in hopes of opening a championship window. Cade Cunningham has emerged as a star-level talent, and numerous members of the team's core have progressed in their development. That said, if the Pistons ever truly want to contend, they need to get a legitimate running mate for their star point guard.
During a recent episode of his podcast, longtime NBA analyst Zach Lowe discussed the idea of KD getting moved this summer. He even speculated on the Pistons landing him, along with a framework he thinks could get the deal done.
"How about the Pistons," Lowe said. "For Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, and a future first-round pick. We just go crazy and Kevin Durant suddenly plays for the Detroit Pistons."
While he's still a premiere talent in the league, trading for Durant does come with some risks. For starters, he is entering the last year of his deal and will surely be seeking an extension wherever he winds up. The Pistons have the financial flexibility to ink him to a contract, but they might not want to tie their money up in a star who is getting ready to turn 37.
At this stage of his career, Durant is looking to compete for championships right now. Though they're trending in the right direction, the Pistons aren't close to being a legitimate contender in 2026. Because of this, trading for KD might not be the best course of action for Trajan Langdon and the front office.