J.B. Bickerstaff Reaffirms Confidence in Cade Cunningham After Tough Loss to Cavs

The Detroit Pistons lost a 109-113 nail biter Tuesday night to the Cavaliers in Cleveland. The Pistons made a strong fourth quarter comeback, outscoring the Cavs 29-24; however, this was not enough.

This loss in Cleveland ties the regular season series at 2-2 with both the Cavs and the Pistons each winning a home and an away game. This makes the Cavs a powerful potential postseason adversary as they are responsible for 2 of the Pistons 15 losses.

Many flocked to blame this loss on superstar Cade Cunningham and his lackluster scoring output as a major reason the Pistons fell short. Coach Bickerstaff was quick to defuse these claims.

J.B. on Cade:



“He had 14 assists, so he did the right thing. If they’re going to continue to send that amount of bodies at him, he finds teammates. That’s his responsibility. … I’m baffled by the fact that he drives as much as he does and tonight he shoots two free throws.” — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) March 4, 2026

These remarks by J.B. show that he does not think Cade’s performance was subpar whatsoever.

In addition to a subtle plea to the referees, J.B. suggested that he is fine with Cunningham being held well below his scoring average so long as he can dish out some extra assists.

Bickerstaff’s open display of support of Cunningham’s play by making this statement shows that the Pistons are a very tightly knit team.

Subpar statline

Cunningham recorded 10 points on 4/16 shooting while going 0/3 from long range. Cade snatched 6 rebounds and dished out 14 assists. He also blocked a shot, and nabbed a steal.

Cunningham unfortunately turned the ball over 5 times, and was the only starter with a negative plus-minus at -11.

Oftentimes, coaches and analysts will say that the plus-minus does not tell the whole story. However, when the other 4 of the starting 5 have positive plus-minus’s, while Cade shot 25% from the field with a negative plus-minus it is difficult to justify his play.

As JB stated, if the Cavaliers gameplan is to send as many bodies as they can at Cunningham, then he will have to continue to distribute the ball at a high level.

Cunningham also experienced the away team whistle to the extreme in Cleveland. With 13 shot attempts within the three point arch and only one foul called, Cade is definitely used to a more team friendly whistle.

Staying focused

While the outing was likely just an unlucky showing for Cade, it is essential he does not let this game shake his confidence.

With another tough away game for the Pistons against the Spurs, Cade Cunningham will need to perform at a high level if he hopes to beat the Spurs in tomorrow's rematch.