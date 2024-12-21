NBA Announces Penalties for 2 Detroit Pistons After Dust-Up
Thursday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz started to get chippy.
At one particular moment, Pistons rookie Ron Holland and Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson got involved in a bit of a dust-up. When the veteran Paul Reed bumped Clarkson multiple times, Holland came running in and offered a shove of his own. Clarkson stayed in defense mode as the incident played out.
After, Clarkson and Holland were ejected from the matchup.
On Saturday, the NBA announced that Holland and Clarkson would be issued a fine. In addition, the veteran center Paul Reed has also been hit with a punishment for his involvement.
According to the press release, Clarkson has been issued the most expensive fine. He’ll be forking over $35,000 for “escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband” into the stands.
Holland is hit with a $25,000 fine for “escalating an on-court altercation.” Meanwhile, Reed has been fined for $15,000 for initiating the altercation. All three players were hit with technical fouls.
With the penalties decided, the Pistons and the Jazz can officially move on. After Detroit took on a disappointing 126-119 loss, they are looking to bounce back on Saturday night with a tough matchup on the road against the Phoenix Suns.
At this point in the season, the Pistons are 11-17 and sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They are half a game back from the 10th-place Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are half a game back from Detroit, looking to make a jump into the Play-In picture soon.