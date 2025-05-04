NBA Exec Warns Detroit Pistons Not to Become Another Atlanta Hawks
Despite losing in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons have to be feeling pretty positive after their run during the 2024-2025 season.
After winning just 14 games last year, the Pistons tripled that total. They skipped the NBA Play-In Tournament and won an immediate invite to the playoffs. In a first-round series against the third-seeded New York Knicks, the Pistons put up a strong fight.
The series ended in six games, with all but one of their losses falling within one possession. It’s clear that a young Pistons team has the right core pieces in place. Now, one anonymous NBA executive warns the Pistons not to become another Atlanta Hawks, according to The Ringer.
“As one rival team executive said earlier this week, the ‘No. 1 job’ of the Pistons front office now is ‘to convince [owner] Tom Gores that they’re not knocking on the door. Don’t rush it. Don’t go doing something stupid just because you had a good year. Otherwise, you end up like Atlanta.’”
Just a few years ago, the Hawks made a shocking run in the NBA Playoffs after missing the postseason three years in a row. As the fifth seed, the Hawks defeated the Knicks and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
After being just two wins away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, the Hawks felt great about where they were. They had a young core led by Trae Young. Many believed the future was bright for Atlanta, who started making more high-profile moves in the trade market. Since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Hawks have failed to find that same spark.
In the following two postseason runs, the Hawks lost in round one. Atlanta has missed the playoffs two years in a row now and has been on the bubble of another rebuild.
The Pistons are good, but they aren’t guaranteed to keep moving forward in the right direction. The Hawks are just the latest example of a young NBA team peaking with a specific core too early. The Cade Cunningham-led Pistons need to make sure they maintain that high level of chemistry while improving enough to make it out of the first round.