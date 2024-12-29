NBA Fans Buzzing Over Ausar Thompson’s Viral Dunk in Pistons-Nuggets
As the Detroit Pistons looked to take control of Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the young second-year veteran Ausar Thompson threw down a highlight-worthy dunk, which had social media buzzing.
The former top-five pick started the play with a little crossover to get a step on his defender. The young wing then launched into the air through traffic to throw down a tough two-handed dunk.
Despite being a part of the visiting squad, the Denver crowd still seemed shocked and impressed at Thompson’s ability to put together the poster dunk in that fashion.
Saturday’s matchup is Thompson’s 12th of the year. When the 2024-2025 NBA season started up, Thompson was not cleared by the league to make his return. Last season, Thompson was shut down at the end of the year due to blood clots.
In November, Thompson was medically cleared. He made his season debut on November 25 against the Toronto Raptors. Since entering the Pistons’ lineup once again, Thompson has missed just two games.
This season, the sophomore forward had 11 games under his belt prior to the meeting with the Nuggets. Thompson is posting averages of seven points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Pistons are searching for their fourth win in a row in Denver on Saturday.
NBA Fans React to Ausar Thompson’s Big Play
@DetroitPistons: AUSAR JUST FLEW!!
@Pistons__Talk: Ausar Thompson oh my goodness
@Pistons_Jack: AUSAR THOMPSON CROSSED HIM UO AND THREW IT DOWN
@HuntPatterson_: This has to be in the running for Ausar Thompson’s most impressive play of the season.
@hamztalkshoops_: AUSAR THOMPSON FINALLY GETS A RIDICULOUS HIGHLIGHT DUNK HE’S BEEN TRYING SO HARD TO GET❗️