NBA Fans Predict Detroit Pistons' Standing in the East
The 2024-2025 NBA season treated the Detroit Pistons surprisingly well.
After winning just 14 games two seasons ago, the Pistons made major changes to the front office and the coaching staff. Trajan Langdon replaced Troy Weaver and made some proper roster tweaks.
JB Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams and put his own spin on the roster that changed slightly. The result? A playoff bid.
The Pistons finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with a 44-38 record. Simply getting to the Play-In would’ve been considered a major win for the Pistons, but they didn’t even have to take that route to make their way into the postseason.
With the sixth seed, the Pistons would pick up a first-round series against the New York Knicks. Considering they had notable success over the Knicks during the regular season, the Pistons had plenty of analysts viewing the Knicks as potential upset candidates.
The Pistons put up a good fight, but in the end, the playoff-tested Knicks took the first-round crown and moved on. The Pistons went into the offseason with their heads held high, knowing they have a good chance to make it back since they won’t see too much roster turnover.
Where Will the Pistons Finish in 2025-2026? NBA Fans Debate
A popular NBA social media ccount highlighted a projected Pistons depth chart this week. The post followed up with a simple question: Which seed will the Pistons finish in this time around?
@WEMBYSPUR1: Top 3/4
@scam_szn: Top 4 for sure with how the rest of the east is looking
@bigdogpistons1: 3
@r_gUnique: Play in. Orlando is back and Heat replaced Butler with 2 good players.
@PistonsLead: 3
@PistonsRecruiter: Top 5 seed
For the most part, the general fan consensus believes the Pistons will improve their standing in the Eastern Conference next year.
Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Knicks were all ahead of the Pistons in the standings.
A few of those teams have some major obstacles to overcome next year.
The Celtics are going to miss their star forward, Jayson Tatum. After tearing his Achilles in the playoffs, Tatum’s injury could have the Celtics looking at a lost season after their cap situation forced some big roster changes this summer.
Indiana not only lost their franchise center, Myles Turner, but they are also going to be without their top star next year, as Tyrese Haliburton will also miss the season with an Achilles injury. The Celtics and the Pacers aren’t guaranteed to fall off, but they might not pose the same threat this time around.
Behind the Pistons, a few teams made some interesting moves, which could shoot them up the charts. The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks will be two teams to watch after their busy offseason.
The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are two more teams to watch, as better health could help them improve where they stand compared to last year.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons