NBA Fans Predict Detroit Pistons' Standing in the East

The Detroit Pistons potential lineup next season:



PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Jaden Ivey

SF: Ausar Thompson

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Jalen Duren



Bench:

• Caris LeVert

• Duncan Robinson

• Ron Holland II

• Isaiah Stewart

• Paul Reed

• Marcus Sasser

• Chaz Lanier



