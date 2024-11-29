NBA Fans Show Love on Jalen Duren’s Post Before Pistons-Grizzlies Game
Heading into the Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons took to Instagram to unload a ton of photos and videos from the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
As usual, Duren’s post came with a caption to self-motivate.
“Don’t trip, it’s already written.”
The 21-year-old veteran center is currently navigating through his third season in the NBA. He maintained a full-time starting role for the second straight season and seems to be hitting his stride after a slower start than expected.
@the.isaiahstewart: 🤞🏾❤️💯
Duren’s backup Isaiah Stewart spent the previous season playing alongside the big man at the power forward spot. After Monty Williams was let go in favor of JB Bickerstaff, Stewart garnered a role off the bench when Duren was healthy. Despite the change in minutes, Stewart remains supportive of Duren, like many Pistons fans.
@teamfinaleybl: Sure is!!! @jalenduren is built different 🖤💛
@hamzahhussain: Dawg Pound taking over🐶😤
@neicey4peace: You are on the right path.
Through the first 17 games of the season, Duren has averaged nine points per game on 71 percent shooting from the field. While he’s scoring just under the average from his rookie effort, Duren is shooting effeciently as ever, on a career-high pace for field-goal percentage.
Beyond that, Duren has averaged ten rebounds per game, along with three assists, and one block.
@luismob619: Keep working JD I love the effort and Hustle you showed last night …you brought it from start to finish..true pistons fans appreciate you and we believe in you keep going bro!
@loveofthegameaus: 💪 hasn’t been your most consistent start to the season , but you’re energy and hustle with stew at the 5 is what creates this teams identity and we glad your our starting C 🫡🫡🔥🔥🔥
The young center posted a double-double earlier this week for the seventh time this year. In the two-point win over the Toronto Raptors, Duren posted 13 points and 10 rebounds.
His follow-up matchup against the Grizzlies probably didn’t go as expected for anybody on the Pistons’ side. In a 20-point loss, the Duren put up six points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block.