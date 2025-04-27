NBA Fans Sound Off on Controversial No-Call in Pistons-Knicks Game 4
After nearly completing a 16-point comeback to snatch Game 4 against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons came up short on Sunday afternoon.
During the final second of the game, the Pistons had one more chance to get a shot off to steal the game back as they trailed. Knicks forward Josh Hart made contact with Pistons veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. as he let a shot off from the corner. With no whistles and a missed attempt, the clock hit zero, and the Knicks picked up a victory.
Considering the timing of the no-call, NBA fans were divided on what should’ve happened.
via @StatMuse: Was it a foul?
@NvictusManeo: 100%. They call that every day of the week...
@WhatSeperatesU: No this playoff basketball
@PushtushSports: Absolutely not, just because u blew a 12 point lead doesn’t mean u deserve to win lol
@param91900: Easily
@bballbreakdown: Pistons fans, let it all out. This is a safe space. Ref in corner got stacked and probably couldn't see contact well enough, but there are 2 other guys and it was the only play in town
The Knicks made it out of Detroit with a sweep for Games 3 and 4. A 94-93 New York victory on Sunday afternoon places the Pistons in a tough spot as they travel back to Madison Square Garden for the fifth matchup of the year.
While the Pistons’ backs are against the wall, they have proven to play well at MSG this season. During the regular season, the Pistons won both of their matchups on the road against the Knicks. In the playoffs, the two teams split games at MSG.
The Pistons surely wish they weren’t in this position, as a foul would’ve allowed Hardaway three shots to take the lead and seal the game for Detroit, but nothing can be done about it now.