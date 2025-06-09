All Pistons

NBA Insider Adds Another Player to Watch for Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have another player on their radar.

Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) spins toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
There’s a trend building around the Detroit Pistons this offseason. As the NBA Draft and the start of free agency approach, it’s becoming clear the Pistons are interested in what the center market has to potentially offer.

Last week, the Pistons were linked to Indiana’s Myles Turner and Minnesota’s Naz Reid. While those two players remain relevant in Michigan, NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently tossed another name into the mix: Memphis Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama.

“One area, it seems, that Detroit is evaluating in earnest is the big man market. Marc Stein previously mentioned Naz Reid as a likely target for Detroit,” Fischer wrote in his latest. “Add Turner to that list. I’ve also heard that the Grizzlies and other teams believe the Pistons could emerge as a possible threat to pursue restricted free agent Santi Aldama as well.”

Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) handles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends during the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This past season, Aldama appeared in 65 games for Memphis. He saw the court for 26 minutes per night, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

The Grizzlies’ standout averaged 13 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He attempted five threes per game and knocked down his long-range attempts at a 37 percent clip. Along with his scoring, Aldama averaged six rebounds and three assists per game.

It’s becoming clear the Pistons are interested in adding a floor-spacing front-court player. The difference with Aldama is the fact that he’s spent most of his time at the four, playing power forward for over 70 percent of his minutes with the Grizzlies last year. Reid was closer to 50/50, while Turner is a five.

A potential Aldama acquisition could give the Pistons the flexibility to have him start over Tobias Harris or have the 25-year-old continue coming off the bench to share the court alongside the defensive standout, Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons don’t seem likely to cause a major roster shakeup, but they are clearly doing their due diligence on a particular player type. What are the chances they fish their wish? All signs say low.

Naz Reid has a looming player option, he isn’t guaranteed to decline. Even if he does opt-out, the Timberwolves are reportedly expected to priortize bringing Reid back. As for Myles Turner, recent reports suggested he’s pretty much staying in Indiana.

Aldama is a restricted free agent this summer after finishing his four-year, $10 million deal. The price tag will go up, but the Grizzlies have an advantage as they can match any offer sheet. According to Fischer, “most NBA teams are projecting” that Aldama will return to Memphis.

Projections aren’t a sure thing, but the lack of reports surrounding Aldama suggest the Grizzlies are confident they will retain him one way or another.

