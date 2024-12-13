NBA Insider’s Knicks Update Could Be Meaningful for Detroit Pistons
One thing the New York Knicks proved to the NBA this year is that they are willing to pick up the phone and strike a deal if they feel a move needs to get made.
While they made three notable additions to the starting lineup over the past year with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl Anthony-Towns, the bench has now come into question.
This week, ESPN’s Shams Charania pointed to New York’s backup big man spot as a potential area of need before the February deadline. While Precious Achiuwa’s return to the lineup was a nice boost for New York, the state of Mitchell Robinson could make or break the Knicks plans in a few months.
“Mitchell Robinson is a name to keep an eye on,” Charania said. “I’m told he’s unlikely to get cleared until at least late January into February. That pushes his timeline a little bit, so they need to see exactly whether he comes back and he’s healthy and can play. Or do you look into the market because they do potentially need another big man off the bench?”
The Detroit Pistons could be a team with a player of interest for the Knicks. While Detroit’s core players have impressed this year, the center position still has a question mark.
Jalen Duren doesn’t seem to be taking a significant step forward at the start of his third season. Isaiah Stewart has been a part of the Pistons’ most productive lineups on both ends of the floor, but his status as a backup in Detroit is expected to intrigue contending teams looking for a No. 2 at the center spot.
Then, there’s Paul Reed, a player the Pistons claimed in the offseason from the Philadelphia 76ers. Reed might be struggling to carve out consistent minutes with the Pistons at the moment, but he has plenty of regular season and postseason experience as a backup five.
It seems the Knicks’ trade plans will depend on Robinson at this point. While the 26-year-old is proven in New York, he’s coming off of a long recovery following ankle surgery. With the Knicks planning to be title contenders in the Eastern Conference, they might have a hard time relying on Robinson’s ability to bounce back quickly enough to have a big impact on New York’s bench.
The Pistons just might be on New York’s call sheet if and when they begin working the phones to see if there is a deal to make for a backup center.