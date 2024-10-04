NBA Journeyman Links With Former Detroit Pistons GM
Back when Troy Weaver was working in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s front office, the Detroit Pistons employed a journeyman guard in Ish Smith.
Fast forward to 2024, and the two could cross paths as they enter new journeys in the NBA.
Earlier this week, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that Smith is set to become a pro scout for the Washington Wizards. It marks his first job in his post-playing career.
A few months ago, the Wizards kept an eye on Weaver as his job with the Pistons was up in the air.
After the Pistons put together a 14-68 season, the NBA’s least-successful club of the season decided to fire up a search for a President of Basketball Operations. While the search didn’t signal the sure end for Weaver, his power within the front office was threatened.
Former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon landed the job. When he took a seat in the Pistons’ front office, his first order of business was to reportedly offer a new position to Weaver as the GM lost control of the final say on personnel decisions.
Weaver declined, according to reports, and hit the free agency market. Eventually, Weaver became a Senior Advisor for the Wizards, joining his fourth organization since becoming a scout for the Utah Jazz back in the early 2000s.
As for Smith, he recently wrapped up a long playing career, which featured tons of moves. After starting his career with the Houston Rockets in 2010, Smith played for 13 different teams.
In 2016, he signed with the Detroit Pistons. Smith played three full seasons with the Pistons before going to the Washington Wizards through the free agency market in 2019.
Last season, Smith played in 43 games for the Charlotte Hornets. He doesn’t take much time off before taking on a scouting position within the Wizards’ front office. Smith wraps up his playing career with over 800 games played. He produced seven points, two rebounds, and four assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the field.
