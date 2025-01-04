NBA News: Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Comments on Jaden Ivey’s Post
Despite viewing Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons as a direct rival in the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell commented on Ivey’s recent post, sending prayers after a shocking injury occurred earlier this week.
During the fourth quarter of Detroit’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, Ivey found himself going down with a leg injury, which immediately ended his night.
When the young veteran went down, it was clear the injury was severe. It was an emotional scene as members from both teams made their way out on the court to check on Ivey.
Shortly after, Ivey had his leg wrapped and was sent off in a stretcher. At that point, it was clear he wouldn’t return for the remainder of the game, and his season was suddenly in question.
@spidamitchell: 🙏🏾🙏🏾
“So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, Messages and Prayers I’ve Received. I’m thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this. Even In the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and Ik my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won’t just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial. With God nothing is impossible. 🙏🏾 Back Soon….”
Ivey went sent in to receive surgery on Thursday. The Pistons announced that he had a successful procedure. For the time being, the young veteran will get some rest.
In four weeks, he’ll receive another re-evaluation to see where he’s at. That session will help determine Ivey’s full timeline for a return.
This season, Ivey was bouncing back with a career-high showing. In 30 games, he averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.