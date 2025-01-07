NBA News: Potential Detroit Pistons Target Changes Stance on Plans
The Miami Heat have quite the saga on their hands. Jimmy Butler wants out, and he decided to take his interest in landing a trade public.
“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler told reporters last week. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon, but I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to someone dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”
Butler was hit with a follow-up right after his blunt statement: Could he get that joy back in Miami? He doubted it. Suddenly, Pat Riley’s public claim about the Heat being sure they wouldn’t be trading Butler meant nothing.
The Heat suspended Butler for seven games and flipped the sign on the door around. They are open for business.
Could the Detroit Pistons Get Involved?
When it became clear Butler might not play for Miami again, it was reported that the veteran forward would be open to playing anywhere else. The Detroit Pistons could’ve been an option based on the simple fact that they aren’t the Heat.
Not even a week later, teams are getting word about how that’s not necessarily the case. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, a few teams have been informed not to trade for Butler.
So far, the Pistons have not been revealed as a team that has been encouraged to stay away.
According to Haynes, the Memphis Grizzlies seem to be the most prominent organization told to take their attention elsewhere. Another report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor suggests there have been a “lot of rumblings” about the Milwaukee Bucks being another team in that situation as well.
While SI’s Chris Mannix didn’t have another team to add to the rumor mill, he suggested that those in the know believe that Butler has been making it “pretty obvious” that the Suns are his one and only desired destination at this time.
As the Pistons reached an 18-18 record on Monday with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, they took another step in the direction of becoming buyers at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. An experienced veteran like Butler would be an intriguing fit for a Pistons team that could be on the path to their first NBA Play-In appearance.
However, considering Butler’s contract situation, he’s a half-season rental at this point. The 35-year-old has a player option on his deal for next season and is expected to decline it and become a free agent next summer. If that’s the case, the Pistons would be better off waiting rather than giving up assets to skip the line with the risk of losing him by July.
The Pistons are still a team to keep an eye on regarding the Butler saga. Considering a Butler deal would likely require additional teams, Detroit’s cap situation could help facilitate a trade. It seems the Butler saga is starting to heat up. Perhaps soon, all parties involved will find a resolution.
