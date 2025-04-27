NBA Official Admits Mistake in Pistons-Knicks Game 4 Thriller
Similar as the first three games of the series, Game 4 of the Detroit Pistons' first-round series with the New York Knicks came down to the wire. Following a thrilling last-second finish, one official admitted to making a mistake.
Trailing with less than 20 seconds to go in the game, the Pistons put the ball in the hands of Cade Cunningham to try and secure a victory. The All-Star guard got off a good look at the free-throw line, but couldn't get it to fall. Both sides battled for the rebound, with the ball crashing into the corner with a few seconds to go. Tim Hardaway Jr. threw up a last-second shot with Josh Hart on him, but couldn't get it to fall.
Hart can visibly be seen knocking into THJ as he gets the shot off, but the officials decided not to make call a foul. Time proceeded to expire, with the Knicks escaping with a 94-93 victory.
In the pool report after the game, David Guthrie was asked about the no-call on Hardaway Jr.'s final shot. He admitted that marginal contact was made by Hart and that a foul should have been assessed on the play.
During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.
This does not mean much for the Pistons now, as it is too late for anything to be done. Because of this mishap from the officials, the series has drastically changed. Now down 3-1, Detroit is staring down elimination. They'll travel to New York Tuesday for Game 5 and try to keep their season alive.