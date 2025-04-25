NBA Official Explains Controversial Decision in Pistons-Knicks Game 3
As the Detroit Pistons looked to avoid a Game 3 loss on their home court on Thursday night, they were reaching the intentional fouling stage of the game. For a moment, it seemed the Pistons were about to be gifted a backcourt violation from New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
However, there was a no-call. That resulted in the Pistons fouling Brunson and putting him on the line for free points. The Pistons’ bench was frustrated, but there wasn’t going to be a reversal. After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was searching for answers.
“The Brunson play where he catches the ball in the frontcourt, recognizes that he’s getting ready to go in the backcourt, and then drops the ball. And we had a timeout with five-point seconds on the clock. There are some things procedurally that I have questions about, and I’d be interested to hear some answers,” the head coach told reporters.
“If you catch the ball, have possession, and put it down, to me, that’s possession in the front court,” Bickerstaff continued. “The ball has to be thrown into the backcourt. If you catch it in the frontcourt, the ball is not in the backcourt. Again, maybe I’m wrong, but we’ll see.”
With the play generating so much discussion, the NBA Official Crew Chief Zach Zarba explained via pool report to Detroit Free Press’s Omari Sankofa II.
“Rule 4 section 6G, the front court back court status is not obtained until a player with the ball has established a positive position in either half in this instance, during the throw in the last two minutes of the fourth period and the last two minutes in any overtime period,” Zarba explained.
“So, obviously that is where we were at that point. Brunson and the trajectory of the pass were headed towards the backcourt. Brunson’s momentum was taking him there when he touches the ball. Due to that momentum he’s not considered in a positive position at that time. That’s why that play is legal.”
A violation could’ve been game-changing for the Pistons, since they trailed by only one-possesion with just a few seconds left. Ultimately, the Knicks managed to close out the game on top.
Detroit suffered a 118-116 loss. With that, they fall to 1-2 in the series. The Pistons and the Knicks will meet for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.