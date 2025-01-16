NBA Reveals Cade Cunningham's Latest Rank in All-Star Voting
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been viewed as a potential first-time All-Star candidate.
When the first returns from the fan votes were revealed, it was clear that Cunningham had been trending in the right direction.
Cunningham ranked in the Top 10 for Eastern Conference guards. With nearly 250,000 votes, he was sixth in the conference’s category, trailing Trae Young, Jale Brunson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and LaMelo Ball.
When the NBA revealed the second returns, Cunningham saw a slight decrease. However, he remained in the Top 10 for East guards. The only difference was that he trailed Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who took a slight jump.
Cunningham had just over 400,000 votes at that point, placing him seventh. He was in front of Jordan Poole, Darius Garland, and Tyler Herro.
Third Returns Revealed
Not much changed with the latest reveal. Cunningham remains seventh, trailing right behind Maxey with 582,617 votes.
This season, Cade Cunningham has been one of the NBA’s most notable guards. As he’s been healthy for most of the season, the fourth-year veteran has taken a noticeable jump in progression.
In 36 games, Cunningham has posted averages of 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. He is shooting at a career-high rate from the field, knocking down 46 percent of his attempts. He’s also been hitting threes at a 38 percent clip, which is a slight increase from last season.
Not only has Cunningham found personal success this season, his team has been thriving. The veteran guard has helped the Pistons accomplish a 21-19 record. After a 14-win season last year, the Pistons are sitting in the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup