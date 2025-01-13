NBA Rumors Suggest Detroit Pistons’ Trade Plans Could Change
With the Detroit Pistons holding plenty of cap space ahead of the trade deadline, they were initially viewed as a team that could play the role of facilitator in a multi-team trade, acquiring draft assets for the future.
Additionally, the Pistons were potential sellers that could move some of their short-term veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr or Malik Beasley. Now, nobody can be so sure about their true trade plans.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported the Pistons could be changing their stance ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. With their recent success, knocking on the door of the playoffs for the first time in years, maybe a win-now move for Cade Cunningham’s squad could be what they need to take another big step in the right direction.
“The Pistons may not be so loose with that space after all. After winning eight of their past nine games, team sources say the Pistons are adjusting their thinking and may be more judicious with their valuable cap space as they consider their own roster upgrades and flexibility for next season.”
If the Pistons don’t buy at this year’s deadline, they could be a team to watch in free agency next July.
This past summer, the Pistons had money to spend on some of the league’s top free agents, but it was clear they were not a desired destination for the Paul Georges and the Klay Thompsons of the market. A strong campaign in 2024-2025 might convince next year’s free agency class to change their thinking about the young team in Michigan.
In the era of the superteam, NBA All-Stars like to link up. With Cunningham potentially on pace to earn his first nod, he could give the Pistons a much better look when Langdon gets a second offseason to help build out the roster.
