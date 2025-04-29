NBA Validates Pistons’ Frustration After Game 4 Loss vs Knicks
Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn’t interested in speaking to the media following the Detroit Pistons’ Game 4 loss against the New York Knicks. It’s hard to blame him, considering everything that took place shortly before he had a chance to address reporters in the locker room.
“You guys saw it,” Hardaway told reporters. “Blatant.”
That was Hardaway speaking on the final shot he took, which was unsuccessful from the corner. Trailing by one point, the Pistons were able to get two final shots off during their final offensive possession.
A good look from Cade Cunningham was unsuccessful from the mid-range. A loose ball ended up in Hardaway’s possession, allowing him to get a last-second shot off. While the shot was off, Hardaway was under the impression that he was fouled by Josh Hart, who admittedly made contact with the veteran during his motion.
No whistle—no foul—no luck. The Pistons lost Game 4.
It’s one thing to feel like the sequence should’ve been rewarded with free throws. It’s another thing to hear not once, but twice, the NBA’s officials made a mistake and acknowledged it, despite it not making a difference with the outcome.
In the postgame pool report, it was admitted that Hart’s contact was not legal and should’ve been whistled as a foul. The L2M report on Monday officially marked the play as an “incorrect no call.”
“Hart (NYK) makes body contact to Hardaway Jr. (DET) during his shooting motion that is more than marginal,” the report says.
And while many Knicks fans have defended the no-call by pointing to Tobias Harris, suggesting he committed a loose-ball foul to get the ball back in Detroit’s possession after the missed field goal attempt, the L2M report confirms that it was a “correct no call.”
The NBA once again validated the Pistons’ frustration, as they now trail 3-1 in the series after missing an opportunity to get three free throws to take the lead on Sunday.