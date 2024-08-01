NBA Writer Suggests Change of Scenery for Detroit Pistons Standout
Last season, the Detroit Pistons were included in a handful of trades throughout the year. Considering they remain in a rebuilding phase, they could end up in a similar scenario in 2024-2025.
One NBA writer suggests a change of scenery should be in play at some point soon. Putting together a list of young veterans who should land in a deal to get a fresh start, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests Jaden Ivey could benefit from a new situation.
With just two seasons of experience under his belt, the Pistons would certainly be cutting the cord early on their former first-round selection.
Why Should a Trade be Considered?
“It's fair to question whether or not Ivey can still get enough minutes and shots to develop into a star in Detroit, a franchise that just committed a max deal to Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have a year to figure things out before Ivey becomes extension eligible next summer, and may be forced to start listening to trade offers already.”
It’s no secret the Pistons have been in a rebuild, and remain in that state heading into next season. Offering a young Ivey 30 minutes of action through his sophomore campaign made sense considering the Pistons lacked veteran depth.
But this summer’s series of moves through the free agency and trade markets offered Detroit a different balance. Yes, they are still young and aren’t expected to launch themselves into the playoff contender category just yet, but they added some valuable veterans who are suited to complement Cade Cunningham.
Cracking Detroit’s rotation won’t be as easy as the last two seasons, but the new additions shouldn’t prevent Ivey from having a role in year three. With over 150 games played, and most of them being starts, Ivey has accounted for 16 points and five assists per game through his first two years. From three, he knocked down 34 percent of his shots.
With that said, the Pistons are still going to be watched as a selling candidate ahead of next year’s trade deadline. Ivey is a 22-year-old veteran with experience and promise. If his long-term fit with the Pistons still comes into question next year, he could turn out to be a potential trade target for rival teams.
For now, the Pistons are intrigued with how the former fifth-overall pick looks heading into his third year.
