NBA Writer Suggests Longtime Big Man Could be Fit for Pistons

After a run with the Rockets, does Steven Adams make sense for the Detroit Pistons?

Justin Grasso

Dec 9, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) battle for rebound during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
When it comes to the NBA free agency market, the Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to splurge. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, already suggested that a big move would likely come through a trade rather than a signing.

Since a blockbuster deal might not be in the plans for Detroit, they have an opportunity to take a look at some affordable free agents in the open market this summer. The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson suggested a list of eight candidates, which includes the longtime NBA big man, Steven Adams.

The Case for Bringing on the Houston Rockets' Big Man

“Adams rounds out the list because of his size, longevity and, most importantly, his play during the Houston Rockets’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Detroit wouldn’t need much out of Adams, as he’d be the third big man in the rotation behind Duren and Stewart, but Adams is still a rebounding machine and a bigger body than any current Piston.”

When thinking of the Pistons, the big man position doesn’t pop up as an immediate need. Jalen Duren proved to be a starting-caliber center last season despite a slow start, and Isaiah Stewart starred in a minimized role behind the former 13th overall pick.

Still, Adams brings two qualities that are much appreciated by Detroit: defensive toughness and solid veteran leadership.

It’s hard to imagine Adams wouldn’t have filled a major void for the Pistons against the New York Knicks while Stewart nursed a knee injury for five out of six games last month. That was especially the case after seeing Adams’ performance in the playoffs for the Rockets against the Golden State Warriors.

In seven matchups, Adams averaged 22 minutes off the bench. He produced six points and seven rebounds per game, along with one block.

While the injury history carries some valid concerns, the Pistons wouldn’t bank on Adams playing a ton. For the Rockets, Adams appeared in 58 games, averaging 14 minutes off the bench. He could be viewed as potential insurance for Stewart/Duren, while adding quality veteran leadership.

Adams recently wrapped up year two of his $25 million deal. He will be a free agent this summer.

