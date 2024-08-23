New Pistons Pickup Labeled Team’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’
The Detroit Pistons didn’t make any major roster shakeups ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but they had a slight makeover with some new additions.
Tobias Harris was added on a two-year deal through the free agency market. Tim Hardaway was dealt to Detroit from the Dallas Mavericks. The Pistons also played the waiver wire, picking up Paul Reed, who was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Reed was recently labeled as the Pistons’ “best-kept secret” by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes.
Why Reed?
“Because Reed, now a Piston after being waived by the cap-clearing Philadelphia 76ers, is a mobile switch defender who hoards blocks and has graded out as one of the most prolific steal mavens of the last four years,” Hughes wrote. “The 25-year-old's worst percentile ranking in steal rate among bigs since joining the league: 85th last season. … In addition to ending opponents' possessions, Reed extends those of his own team. There aren't many better offensive rebounders in the game today.”
It’s unclear what role Reed could land in his new situation with the Pistons. While he spent his first four NBA seasons as a backup center to Joel Embiid, the veteran has shown enough versatility to share the floor with another big, playing as a power forward.
The Sixers planned to experiment with Reed as a four last season, but Philly’s lack of depth at the center position left Reed as Embiid’s primary backup throughout the year.
Last year, Reed appeared in a career-high 82 games. He averaged 19 minutes on the court. With a career-high in playing time, Reed produced seven points and six rebounds per game. He was effecient from the field by knocking down 54 percent of his shots. Although he didn’t attempt threes often, he was a 37 percent shooter from deep, leaving a little desire for the idea Reed could develop into a stretch four.
But beyond the what-ifs, Reed is a proven productive rebounder in limited time. He might not garner a starting role in Detroit, but the state of the Pistons should allow Reed to increase his workload. Picking up a waived Reed flew a little under the radar after the Pistons had a busy start to the summer. He could end up being a stellar pickup for Detroit.