New York Knicks End Detroit Pistons' 2025 NBA Playoff Run
Despite finding themselves on the wrong end of a controversial call that decided Game 4, the Detroit Pistons flushed the thought of being slighted away and placed all of their focus on simply keeping their season alive in Game 5 on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Once again, the game went down to the wire. While the Pistons nearly saw their season end with a 4-1 series loss in round one, they managed to maintain their late lead and forced a Game 6.
The series returned to Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday night. Once again, the Pistons found themselves in win-or-go-home territory.
A similar trend for the Pistons continued through the early stages of Thursday’s action. Despite having the crowd on their side, and their backs against the wall, the Pistons didn’t look like a team that was playing with a ton of urgency.
Defensively, the Pistons allowed the Knicks to shoot 60 percent from the field. New York produced 37 points while holding the Pistons to just 23. After a rough first-quarter showing, the Pistons put together a big run in the second quarter to switch the momentum.
As the sharpshooter Malik Beasley caught fire from three by knocking down five of his eight shots from deep for 15 points, the Pistons outscored the Knicks 38-22 before halftime. Heading into the half, the Pistons were out in front with a 61-59 lead.
Throughout the series, the Pistons have proven to be a sharp team in the third quarter, but it was the Knicks who came out firing out of the intermission on Thursday. Once again, the Pistons lost control and went down by as many as 13 points.
But just when it seemed Detroit was running low on steam, they managed to flip the script again. The Pistons collected their first lead since the first half and ended up in another tight battle that went down to the wire in the fourth quarter.
Despite losing their big man, Karl Anthony-Towns, as he fouled out, the Knicks put their trust in Jalen Brunson’s offense. The Clutch Player of the Year hit a major three with just four seconds left to go from being tied to holding a three-point lead.
The Pistons had one more shot to tie the game up coming out of a timeout. Although they had an opportunity for Malik Beasley to get a three off, the veteran sharpshooter lost control and turned the ball over. The Pistons ended up losing 116-113, seeing their impressive turnaround season end in six postseason games.