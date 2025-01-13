New York Knicks Star Could Miss Action vs Detroit Pistons
Coming off of a dominant showing against the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks are set for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Heading into the matchup, the Knicks anticipate a potential key absence. According to the injury report, Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable. The veteran guard is dealing with right shoulder soreness.
Considering the Knicks just played on Sunday night, Brunson could get a much-needed night of rest on Monday. While he had a short shift against the Bucks, Brunson put in a lot of work during that time.
The veteran guard dropped 44 points in 29 minutes. He was a key contributor to New York’s 1401-06 victory over Milwaukee. With that win, the Knicks got back in the victory column and improved to 26-14 on the season.
Heading into Sunday’s action, Brunson had played in five straight games coming off of his latest absence. Over that stretch, he averaged 24 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. The veteran guard was knocking down 44 percent of his shots from the field.
This year, the Knicks haven’t had any worries about Brunson’s availability. The New Year’s Day matchup against the Utah Jazz turned out to be his only absence this year. In 38 games this season, Brunson averaged 15 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. He’s been knocking down 39 percent of his threes.
The Knicks and the Pistons met twice this season. In the November 1 matchup, Brunson took the court for 30 minutes. He shot efficiently from three, hitting six of his eight shots. Brunson had 36 points in the 30-point win over the Pistons.
When the two teams met again in December, Brunson had a long shift in store. He checked in for nearly 44 minutes. During that time, the Knicks star made 52 percent of his shots from the field. He scored 31 points and racked up a double-double by dishing out 10 assists.
Despite Brunson’s contributions, the Pistons defeated the Knicks with a nine-point victory. Heading into Monday’s action, the Pistons hold a 20-19 record on the year. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games.
The Pistons and the Knicks are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup