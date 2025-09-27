Off-Court Drama Still Holding Back Pistons Standout in Free Agency
When the offseason first began, Malik Beasley returning to the Detroit Pistons seemed like a foregone conclusion. Now, with the regular season roughly a month away, the journeyman guard still finds himself without a home for the 2026 campaign.
Last summer, the Pistons signed Beasley to a modest one-year deal to bring more veteran experience and outside shooting to the roster. This quickly became Trajan Langdon's best move in Detroit, as he provided a huge boost on the court.
Beasley proved to be a perfect complement for Cade Cunningham, emerging as one of the NBA's top reserve players in the process. He put together one of the best campaigns of his career, averaging 16.3 PPG and shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.
Leading up to free agency, reports indicated that Beasley was in line for a lucrative extension with the Pistons. However, that all ended up falling apart when shocking news emerged about possible off-court dealings.
Days before free agency, shocking reports emerged that Beasley was the subject of an investigation. He faced gambling allegations stemming back to 2024 when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.
While the initial investigation found Beasley guilty of no wrongdoing, he isn't in the clear yet. Not long after, the league office announced that it would be looking into the situation as well.
In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus touched on the top remaining free agents and why they remain without a deal. For Beasley, it’s the potential looming punishment from Adam Silver that remains his biggest roadblock.
The issue is an ongoing gambling investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's Office. While his attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, told ESPN's Shams Charania that Beasley was no longer a target of the investigation, teams remain hesitant because that may not exonerate him from violating NBA rules.
Despite how things have unfolded for Beasley, a return to Detroit could still be in play. Shortly after his investigation closed, reports emerged that the Pistons were among the teams interested in signing him.
With training camp just around the corner, the Pistons still have an open roster spot. In the event the league decides not to punish Beasley, he and Detroit could finally have their long-expected reunion.
