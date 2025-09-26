All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Big Man Mentioned as NBA Top 100 Snub

Should Jalen Duren have cracked ESPN's latest rankings?

Kevin McCormick

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons' core, most of the spotlight is shined on the backcourt. That said, the roster might already have found its frontcourt presence of the future as well.

In the 2022 draft, the Pistons walked out with a pair of lottery talents. First, they selected Jaden Ivey fifth overall. Shortly after the draft, they acquired big man Jalen Duren in a trade as well.

From the moment he arrived in Detroit, Duren has shown the potential of being the organization's long-term option at center. He still has things to figure out on the defensive side of the floor, but his strong frame and high-level athleticism make him a force around the rim.

Duren took some time to adjust to the Pistons' changes last season, but eventually found his stride. Along with averaging a double-double for a second straight year (11.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG), he also posted a new career-high in assists per game (2.7).

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This week, ESPN has slowly put out its latest edition of the NBA top 100. Multiple Pistons made the cut, but Duren was not part of the group. Cade Cunningham was the headliner at No. 12, with Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey coming in at No. 84 and No. 85 respectively.

Following the final results, a handful of ESPN analysts broke down how the rankings played out. Among the things they discussed were players who were snubbed heading into the 2026 campaign. With some of his teammates making the cut, Jamal Collier made the case for Duren deserving a spot.

His fellow Pistons teammate from the same 2022 draft class, Jaden Ivey (No. 85), made the back end of the top 100, but that spot easily could have gone to the Detroit big man. Duren isn't perfect and has some areas of his game he needs to round out. But he's a rebounding force who created plenty of problems on the glass and second-chance opportunities during the postseason while averaging a double-double in the first-round series against the Knicks.

Heading into his fourth NBA season, Duren is poised to keep making strides in his development. He's been hard at work all summer, being spotted in the gym with Cade Cunningham on multiple occasions.

Seeing that he still hasn't worked out a contract extension with the Pistons, Duren has a lot to gain from putting together a strong campaign in 2026.

