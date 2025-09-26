3 Bold Detroit Pistons Predictions Ahead of 2025-26 Season
In roughly a month, the Detroit Pistons will begin their regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign. After shattering expectations last year, they are a team many around the basketball world will be keeping a close eye on.
For the first time in years, the Pistons find themselves facing expectations. With Cade Cunningham emerging as an All-NBA-level talent and the team finishing top-six in the East, the bar has been set for them to at least maintain these results moving forward.
Looking ahead to this season, the Pistons have a lot to feel confident about. While there were some departures in free agency, Trajan Langdon was able to re-tool the roster with new complementary veterans. More importantly, the young core has had another summer of training under their belts.
With training camp set to kick off next week, here are a handful of bold predictions for the Pistons in 2026.
3) Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson emerge as Cade Cunningham's running mates
When the Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs, one of the main narratives was that Detroit needed a proven running mate to pair with their star guard. Though no notable changes were made, they'll still be able to check this box in 2026.
Before getting injured, Jaden Ivey was putting together the best stretch of his NBA career. Though things were cut short, he's had ample time to get right physically and ramp-up his training. This should result in him becoming a proven second option behind Cunningham.
As for Ausar Thompson, he is fresh off his first healthy offseason in the NBA. If he can make a similar leap that Amen Thompson had for the Houston Rockets last year, he'll be a pillar for the organization as a versatile and hyper-athletic two-way wing.
2) Cade Cunningham finishes top five in MVP voting
Sticking on the topic of Cunningham, the former No. 1 pick raised his stock in a big way last season. Heading into his fifth season with the Pistons, he is a proven star in this league.
Many have already thrust Cunningham into conversations with the NBA's best talents, proving that he's won over his peers in a big way. If he can maintain his impressive counting stats and Detroit increases their win total again, there's a very good chance he cracks the top five in MVP voting this season.
1) The Pistons finish top three in the Eastern Conference
Heading into the 2026 season, one major topic in the NBA is the weakened state of the Eastern Conference. One team in a prime position to take advantage of this is the Pistons.
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton set to miss extended time, teams are going to slide in the standings. This opens a window of opportunity for a team like the Pistons out-do their sixth place finish last season.
Other teams in the East got better in the offseason, but Detroit has a leg up because they're bringing back the majority of the same roster. While teams around them are going through growing pains, Cunningham and company can hit the ground running and create separation in the standings.
