All Pistons

Pat Bev Throws Cold Water on Hall of Fame Talk for 6x NBA All-Star

Is former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin a Hall of Famer?

Justin Grasso

Oct 26, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrate after Griffin hit he game winning basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrate after Griffin hit he game winning basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images / Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the time comes for the Hoop Hall to decide on potentially letting former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin in, the ex-high-flying superstar won’t have support from the outspoken Patrick Beverley.

Although Beverley knows Griffin well, and has shared the court with him many times, Beverley recently revealed that he isn’t sold on the idea of considering Griffin a Hall of Famer.

“People talk about Blake Griffin being in the Hall of Fame, and I’m looking like, how?" Beverley said on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’. "No discredit to Blake Griffin, but I’m looking like, how?”

While debating NBA superstars, Beverley suggested that Griffin’s most notable accolades come from him being a standout dunker, who famously won the 2011 NBA Dunk Contest.

Griffin’s status as a Hall of Famer is certainly up for debate, but it’s necessary to note that the former first-overall pick’s resume goes well beyond a Dunk Contest Champion.

When Griffin called it a career, he finished with six All-Star nods, three All-NBA Second Teams, two All-NBA Third-Teams, and was the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year.

With over 760 games under his belt, Griffin averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists throughout his career.

The run with the LA Clippers was by far Griffin’s most notable. Although LA didn’t find major success beyond the regular season, he helped lead the Clippers to the playoffs for six seasons in a row. During the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Pistons traded for Griffin, with hopes that a fresh start for the forward could help Detroit take its team to greater heights.

The 2018-2019 Pistons weren’t built for championship success, but Griffin deserves a lot of credit for what he managed to accomplish. In 75 games, Griffin had a career year, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game. He was on Detroit’s last playoff squad before the 2025 run.

Injuries derailed Griffin’s run with the Pistons. He stuck around for two more seasons before getting bought out in 2021. Since then, Griffin had runs with the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics before calling it a career. Griffin might have support from other former pros as a potential Hall of Famer. Don’t count on Beverley to be in that camp.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News