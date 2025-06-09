Pat Bev Throws Cold Water on Hall of Fame Talk for 6x NBA All-Star
When the time comes for the Hoop Hall to decide on potentially letting former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin in, the ex-high-flying superstar won’t have support from the outspoken Patrick Beverley.
Although Beverley knows Griffin well, and has shared the court with him many times, Beverley recently revealed that he isn’t sold on the idea of considering Griffin a Hall of Famer.
“People talk about Blake Griffin being in the Hall of Fame, and I’m looking like, how?" Beverley said on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’. "No discredit to Blake Griffin, but I’m looking like, how?”
While debating NBA superstars, Beverley suggested that Griffin’s most notable accolades come from him being a standout dunker, who famously won the 2011 NBA Dunk Contest.
Griffin’s status as a Hall of Famer is certainly up for debate, but it’s necessary to note that the former first-overall pick’s resume goes well beyond a Dunk Contest Champion.
When Griffin called it a career, he finished with six All-Star nods, three All-NBA Second Teams, two All-NBA Third-Teams, and was the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year.
With over 760 games under his belt, Griffin averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists throughout his career.
The run with the LA Clippers was by far Griffin’s most notable. Although LA didn’t find major success beyond the regular season, he helped lead the Clippers to the playoffs for six seasons in a row. During the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Pistons traded for Griffin, with hopes that a fresh start for the forward could help Detroit take its team to greater heights.
The 2018-2019 Pistons weren’t built for championship success, but Griffin deserves a lot of credit for what he managed to accomplish. In 75 games, Griffin had a career year, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game. He was on Detroit’s last playoff squad before the 2025 run.
Injuries derailed Griffin’s run with the Pistons. He stuck around for two more seasons before getting bought out in 2021. Since then, Griffin had runs with the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics before calling it a career. Griffin might have support from other former pros as a potential Hall of Famer. Don’t count on Beverley to be in that camp.