Worst Case Scenario For Detroit Pistons After Clinching NBA Playoffs Spot

The Pistons have rebounded from their four-game losing streak earlier this month and have now won six of their last seven. They've been without superstar guard Cade Cunningham in all three wins aside from six minutes of playing time before suffering his collapsed lung against the Washington Wizards Tuesday night.

The timeline for Cunningham's injury recovery is unclear. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks, but it's not guaranteed he'll be healthy after those two weeks. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his coaching staff will truly be tested as the regular season comes to a close. Adversity has struck the Pistons this month of March harder than it has all season.

As head coach of the No. 1 team in the Eastern conference and as a head coach with plenty of postseason experience, it's up to him to hold everyone accountable and to put his healthy players in the right position to succeed. Bickerstaff needs to prepared for every scenario that comes their way because clearly, the NBA is as unpredictable as it gets.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) react to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The matchups Detroit doesn't want

The Detroit Pistons have played the Miami Heat in three games this season. The Pistons won just one of those matchups, the matchup occurred early in the season, and the sole win was by three points. More importantly, Cade Cunningham played in all three of those games against the Mami Heat.

The Miami Heat have lost three consecutive games after winning seven straight. They're currently trying to dig themselves out of NBA Play-In Tournament contention. The Heat are just 0.5 games behind the sixth placed Orlando Magic. Miami has had more success than failure in the play-in tournament in recent history, but it's still not something a team strives for.

If Miami continues to go through peaks and valleys to end the regular season, they can very well remain in the play-in tournament and earn either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern conference. The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics are four games behind Detroit.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat are a team that performs well when the lights are brightest. Miami can play fast and their zone defense can be suffocating during the playoffs. Miami has explosive offensive weapons like Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins who can rattle off three straight buckets when extremely needed.

Miami leads the entire NBA in pace and the second fastest team is not very close to them. Detroit is ranked 19th in pace at the moment.

The Heat are a team that can catch Detroit off guard defensively. Detroit has streaky shooters like Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and Daniss Jenkins, but without Cunningham, the Pistons don't have a proven perimeter ball handler who can take over a game individually when the team isn't meshing the way the coach wants them too.

With their win tonight, the Pistons clinch an Eastern Conference top 6 seed in the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google! pic.twitter.com/D8yF8ndlEg — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2026

With Cunningham, Miami still has Detroit's number. The Pistons playoffs spot is secured and it's likely they'll end up with home court advantage for the entire duration of their postseason run. The Heat have the personnel, the coaching, the experience, and the in-season wins to match up with Detroit in the playoffs.

The race to seeds five through eight will be a bloodbath to end the season and Pistons fans will have their eyes on it all.