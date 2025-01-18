Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal Could Miss Action vs Detroit Pistons
The last time the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons met for a matchup, Phoenix missed an All-Star as Devin Booker was ruled out for the night. While the Suns still had Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the mix, it wasn’t enough for them to avoid a loss against a thriving Detroit team.
Booker is back in the mix for Phoenix and is expected to play on Saturday night in Detroit. The same can’t be said for Bradley Beal this time around.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Suns have listed Beal as doubtful for the night. The multi-time All-Star is reportedly dealing with a left ankle sprain.
When the Suns faced the Atlanta Hawks on January 14, Beal appeared on the court for just 28 minutes. During that time, he attempted just nine shots from the field, making 33 percent of his attempts. He wrapped up the game with 11 points, three assists, and four rebounds.
The Suns took on Beal’s former squad, the Washington Wizards, in DC the following game. Beal was ruled out for the matchup. It was his first absence since Phoenix’s December 15 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lately, Beal has been in a different role for the Suns. Although they made a blockbuster deal for Beal last season, the Suns recently switched Beal to a role that has him coming off of the bench. Over the last six games, Beal’s playing time has still exceeded 30 minutes per night. He averaged 16 points and four assists on 51 percent shooting from the field during that time.
Since Beal’s changed role, the Suns have found some success. The Suns have won five of their last seven games. They defeated the Wizards without Beal on the court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are searching for a way to get back in the win column. On Thursday, Detroit came up short against the Indiana Pacers for the second time this year. The last time the Pistons took on the Suns, they found success with an eight-point win in Phoenix.
The two teams will tip at 4 PM ET.
