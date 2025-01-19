All Pistons

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Lived Out Dream in Detroit on Saturday

Devin Booker had a big day in Detroit.

Justin Grasso

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) grabs a loose ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA did Detroit sports fans a favor on Saturday. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker looked forward to reaping the benefits from the sudden change as well.

With the Detroit Pistons tipping off against the Suns for a late afternoon matchup, the NBA decided to move the tip-off time up a bit to allow for more time to pass in between the Pistons-Suns battle and the NFL Playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.

Booker, a Michigan native, looked forward to soaking in some Lions football after playing a game against the Pistons in Detroit.

In fact, he lived out a dream scenario.

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

“I don’t know how it keeps working out,” Booker told reporters.

“I caught the Tigers game—a Tiger playoff game—now a Lions playoff game. This was my dream as a kid for schedules to line up perfectly. I’m going to take full advantage of this and soak it all in.”

Booker’s comments came after a successful outing on the road against the Pistons on Saturday.

In 42 minutes, Booker put up 22 shots from the field. While he struggled from deep, making just one three, the Suns star still made 11 shots from the field and feasted at the free throw line by going 12-13.

Booker produced 35 points against the Pistons on Saturday. Phoenix secured the win with a 125-121 victory.

After the game, Booker predicted a Lions win, which would’ve ended his trip back to Michigan on a very high note. Unfortunately for the four-time All-Star, Booker’s Lions couldn’t seal the deal against the Commanders.

