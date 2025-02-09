Pistons Big Man Compliments Tobias Harris After Performance vs 76ers
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons took the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised matchup. With Cade Cunningham sidelined due to injury, it would take a group effort to fill the void of the All-Star point guard. In light of his absence, one of the team's veterans took the opportunity to stick it to his old team.
Before reuniting with the Pistons in free agency this summer, Tobias Harris spent the past five years of his career with the Sixers. Despite putting up respectable numbers during his time there, he came a polarizing figure by the end of his time there. The front office then moved on from him in free agency to pursue All-Star forward Paul George.
Harris would end up making the most of the big stage on Friday, putting together a strong outing against the Sixers. He ended the night with 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on efficient 8-for-16 shooting. Thanks to big outings from him and Detroit's other vets, the Pistons were able to walk out with a 125-112 victory.
Following his impressive showing, Harris got to do a postgame interview for the TV broadcast. Pistons center Jalen Duren would end up hijacking, providing a comical compliment for his teammate after a big night.
"Yeah Unc," Duren said to Harris. "Boy had them young legs today, young legs."
22 points is just shy of Harris' season-high, which currently sits at 27. That game back in December in a matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Harris got off to a bit of slow start to the season, but seems to be finding his stride on the back half of the schedule. Over his last four games, he is averaging 17.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG while shooting over 50% from the field.
As one of the more experienced players on the Pistons roster, they are going to lean on Harris as they battle for playoff positioning in the coming weeks.