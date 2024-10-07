Pistons Big Man Praises Ron Holland’s Preseason Debut vs. Bucks
One game in the preseason is way too early to tell whether a rookie was worth a top draft pick or not. However, after one preseason game on Sunday night, it’s safe to say the Detroit Pistons were pleased with the performance put together by the rookie forward Ron Holland.
A few months ago, the Pistons went on the clock at the 2024 NBA Draft with the fifth overall pick. One year prior, they took the Overtime Elite prospect Ausar Thompson in that same slot. They went with another player who didn’t come through the NCAA once again by selecting Holland out of the G League Ignite program.
In his first preseason action, Holland saw the court for 26 minutes. Although he didn’t get the nod to start, Holland led the team in bench minutes and made every one count.
After the game, the rookie’s veteran teammate Isaiah Stewart praised Holland for his performance on Sunday.
"That boy’s a dog,” Stewart told reporters. “I love Ron, that’s my rook right there. He’s been so humble, always asking for advice. Straight dog with his physicality. Hats off to him."
Holland led the bench in shots taken with ten field goals. He hit on 40 percent of his shots to score eight points. He tacked on two more at the charity stripe to finish with ten total points.
In addition to his scoring, Holland dished out five assists on the offensive end, turning the ball over fewer than three times. Defensively, he totaled six rebounds, snatched one steal, and blocked a shot.
On both sides of the ball, Holland was active and productive. He finished the game as a plus-25 on the court. The rookie helped lead Detroit to its first preseason win with a 120-87 victory over the Bucks.
Holland and the Pistons will get Monday off before returning to the court on Tuesday night to take on the Phoenix Suns. It’s safe to say that Stewart and the rest of the Pistons’ organization look forward to seeing their fifth-overall pick build on his Game 1 performance.
