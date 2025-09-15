Pistons' Biggest Roster Hole Ahead of 2026 Season Revealed
Despite shattering expectations last season, the Detroit Pistons had a handful of departures in the offseason. While Trajan Langdon was able to fill most of the voids, one writer noted one key component of the roster that could still use improvement.
In the early stages of last season, one of the biggest things brought up about the Pistons' roster was the need for a viable backup point guard. Cade Cunningham was in the midst of a breakout campaign, but Detroit had minimal options when he came off the floor.
Heading into the year, Jaden Ivey was expected to take on the PG minutes behind Cunningham. However, that fell apart when he suffered a broken leg in January that left him sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Marcus Sasser has shown nice flashes in his time with the Pistons, but it was still a role that needed an upgrade.
Langdon was able to secure a reliable backup point guard at the trade deadline, acquiring Dennis Schroder in the multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. He proved to be a great git in Detroit, but his time with the team would end up being short-lived. In the offseason, Schroder opted to leave the Pistons to have a bigger role on the Sacramento Kings.
Before the upcoming season gets underway, ESPN's Kevin Pelton broke down the main roster hole for each NBA team. In light of Schroder's departure, ballhandling is once again a weak point for the Pistons.
"The Pistons ranked 21st in turnover rate last season, ahead of just two playoff teams (the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies), then lost one of their most sure-handed ball handlers in Dennis Schroder, who had a 4.2 assist-to-turnover ratio with the Detroit Pistons. With Jaden Ivey penciled in as backup point guard, my SCHOENE projection system pegs the Pistons for the second-worst turnover rate," Pelton wrote.
It might take a committee, but the Pistons have a chance to be better in this area than they're projected to be. If Ivey can build off his play before getting injured, he has a chance to emerge as an effective backcourt piece for Detroit long-term.
Aside from Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Caris LeVert are two names to watch when it comes to ballhandling as well. Neither are primary options, but they can put the ball on the floor enough to facilitate during the stretches when Cunningham isn't running the show.