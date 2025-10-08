Pistons' Cade Cunningham Opens up On Viral Preseason Highlight
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Tennessee to kick off the preseason with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. In a similar theme from last year, Cade Cunningham was a major storyline with his stellar play.
In 2025, Cunningham made "the leap" in his fourth season with the Pistons. His stock around the league skyrocketed, with many dubbing him one of the NBA's top young stars. Cunningham's breakout campaign not only got the Pistons to the postseason but landed him on an All-NBA team at the age of 23.
Based on how he performed in his preseason debut, the former No. 1 pick is ready to show that his play last season is far from a fluke.
The Pistons kicked off the preseason in the win column, with Cunningham being a major catalyst. In 19 minutes of action, he notched a stat line of 20 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 8-for-11 shooting.
Cunningham dazzled with his all-around play, but it was one play in particular that had the internet buzzing Monday night. Towards the end of the first half, Tobias Harris found himself leading the fastbreak. Cunningham came streaking from the other end of the floor, leading to him catching a lob from the veteran forward.
Instead of throwing down a thunderous dunk, he evaded a Grizzlies defender and finished an acrobatic layup.
This play from Cunningham ended up going viral online, leading to the Pistons guard giving his thoughts on the play following Tuesday's practice. He applauded Harris' passing, stating that he didn't want it to go to waste.
"It was the best lob pass I ever had, so I wanted to make sure I scored it," Cunningham told reporters.
Cunningham and the Pistons have three more opportunities to ramp for the 2026 season. They'll round out the preseason with matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Washington Wizards.
In these final preseason matchups, Cunningham is likely to continue having a small workload. It's clear he doesn't need the extra reps, as he is ready to get back on the path towards superstardom.
As the Pistons look to continue growing into a viable threat in the Eastern Conference, Cunningham's play will be a driving force in how far they’ll go.
