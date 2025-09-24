Pistons' Cade Cunningham Sees Drastic Rise in NBA Player Rankings
In his fourth season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham put together a breakout campaign that landed him All-Star and All-NBA honors. Now a budding superstar in the NBA, his stock around the league is on a meteoric rise.
Cunningham had lofty expectations as a former No. 1 pick who just signed a max contract extension. He quickly showed the franchise they made the right decision by investing in him, as he cemented himself among the game's top young stars.
With a supporting cast filled with complementary pieces, Cunningham showed how effective he can be as the focal point of the Pistons' offense. He led the charge as both a scorer and facilitator, averaging 26.1 PPG and 9.1 APG in the regular season.
Cunningham's improved play did wonders for the Pistons, as it was a major catalyst in their historic turnaround. Though they ended up being eliminated in the first round, Cunningham maintained his high level of play under the bright lights of the postseason.
When ESPN put out their top 100 player rankings last season, Cunningham was a player many felt was slighted. Fast forward to the present, and that is no longer the case. Following his strong play in 2025, he drastically climbed the newest rankings.
Cunningham jumped 55 spots in one year's time, going from No. 67 to No. 12.
In his first taste of postseason basketball, Cunningham absolutely looked up to the task. The young Pistons took a major step forward with a tough first-round playoff series that ultimately ended in a loss to the Knicks. Cunningham was at the forefront of Detroit's turnaround last season, which led to his rise up this list. With more talent surrounding him on the roster, Cunningham looked like the star Detroit envisioned when it selected him No. 1 in 2021.
Still a few years away from his prime, the Pistons guard has been stamped as a premier talent in this league. Now, he faces the tough challenge of maintaining his production in an effort to inch closer to the NBA's upper echelon of stars.
Between the Pistons' core having another year of development and the front office bringing in new complementary pieces, Cunningham has a good chance to replicate the success he had in 2025.
