Internal Growth Remains Key Path to Detroit Pistons' Success
In an era where players are constantly on the move, the Detroit Pistons are going against the grain when it comes to their roster construction. Even with new faces being brought into the front office, the young core has remained intact and given a chance to see how they mesh together.
Following a stint in the New Orleans Pelicans' front office, Trajan Langdon was hired by the Pistons to be the new President of Basketball Operations. Instead of coming in and trying to make the roster "his own," he kept the core group of players intact. Since then, he's altered the cast of talent around them in an effort to better complement them.
Even after a 2025 season that completely outdid expectations, Langdon has remained patient in his approach to roster construction. If the Pistons are going to improve off what they did last year, it will be internally and not via a big swing via trade or free agency.
As the summer slowly comes to a close, the staff at Bleacher Report broke down a one-word description for each NBA team's offseason. Seeing that they didn't make any significant changes, "trusting" was the phrase used when discussing the Pistons.
If Jaden Ivey fully recovers from last year's season-ending injury, he could build on the growth he showed in 30 healthy games. He and Jalen Duren are both eligible for extensions and could boost their earning power with big years—assuming they don't ink deals this offseason.
Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II could further ratchet up Detroit's defensive intensity, and an offensive leap from either prospect could start All-Star trajectory talk.
Given the circumstances, staying pat was likely the right move for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey looked to be making great strides in his development, but things were cut short when he suffered a broken leg against the Orlando Magic in January. Forward Ausar Thompson is also coming off his first healthy summer in the NBA and could also take a tiny leap in 2026.
With Cade Cunningham being the only core piece not on their rookie deal, the Pistons still have a bit of a runway when it comes to building out the roster with ample cap space. That said, this season could be the final chance for the young players to prove they can be a key contributor for the franchise before tough decisions start being made.
