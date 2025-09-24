Pistons' Tobias Harris Ranked Among NBA's Top 100 Players
Upon signing with the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris embarked on a new journey in his NBA career. After years of being on a Philadelphia 76ers team with championship hopes, he went a different route when it came to free agency. He decided to return to one of his old stomping grounds to provide leadership to a young squad in need of guidance.
When Harris was first with the Pistons, he was still trying to establish himself as a viable wing talent in the NBA. Upon returning, he's in a much different space mentally and as a player. Now with a strong reputation for being a quality vet around the league, he is someone capable of impacting a team on and off the floor.
Harris was one of many veterans the Pistons brought in to put around the young core. They quickly helped turn things around in Detroit, as the team climbed up the Eastern Conference standings in historic fashion.
Heading into the 2026 campaign, Harris will attempt to keep helping the Pistons blossom into a title threat in the East.
Ahead of a new season, the people at ESPN put out the latest edition of their top 100 NBA player rankings. Despite his production taking a dip in Detroit, Harris still managed to climb the list. After being unranked last year, he comes in at No. 84 ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Harris carved out a role for himself to help revitalize the Pistons en route to a playoff berth. At 33 years old, he is one of the veteran leaders, and his 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 47% shooting don't tell the whole story of his total impact. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff often referred to him as the team's "safety blanket," a calming, reliable force on and off the court for one of the league's youngest teams making a turnaround from the bottom of the standings to the postseason.
Harris provided quality all-around play in the Pistons' starting lineup, averaging 13.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.2 APG in 73 appearances.
Heading into a contract year, Harris has a lot riding on how he looks in 2026. He's likely to remain a secondary option in the offense behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. That said, his biggest impact will be with his voice as a pillar of the locker room.
More Pistons On SI
Which Pistons Could Be in an Awards Race This Season?
NBA Analyst Confident Pistons Will Continue to Improve
Pistons Add More Guard Depth Ahead of Training Camp: Report
3 Teams Pistons Could Leap in Eastern Conference Standings
Pistons' Tobias Harris Creating Lasting Impact on Detroit Area