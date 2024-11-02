Pistons Coach Admits Hard Truth on Knicks Star’s Big Game on Friday
Heading into a Friday night matchup against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons weren’t sure if they would get a look at one of the Knicks’ star acquisitions for the first time since the big trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Knicks.
Karl Anthony-Towns entered the game listed as questionable on the injury report due to a sprained wrist.
The Knicks were under the belief that Towns would go through his usual pregame routine with the intention of playing. Only a further setback would prevent Towns from taking on the Pistons.
As expected, Towns was cleared for action. He was facing the Pistons coming off of his best game as a Knick through the first few games.
On Friday night, Towns kept the ball rolling in a blowout victory over a Detroit team that was riding high after taking down the Philadelphia 76ers.
JB Bickerstaff Explains the Struggles vs Karl Anthony Towns
“It was just too easy,” JB Bickerstaff said after the Pistons came up way short against the veteran All-Star. “That’s part of the competition.”
It ended up becoming an earlier night for Towns, who checked in for less than 28 minutes. He attempted the second-most shot attempts from the Knicks’ roster during that time. Towns converted on 44 percent of his shots from the field and 50 percent of his three-point attempts.
The Knicks center scored 21 points. He racked up a double-double by getting 11 rebounds. A triple-double was in sight as Towns dished out seven assists, leading the Knicks in that category.
New York dominated Detroit from start until finish. When the game wrapped up, the Pistons came up way short with a 128-98 loss, and Bickerstaff felt his team simply didn’t play the right way against Towns.
“I don’t care if you make mistakes, I don’t care if a guy just gets the best of you because these guys are the best players on the planet, but our expectation is that we compete at a high level for 48 minutes no matter who we are,” the head coach finished. “Our expectation is that we’re going to be a physical basketball team. We’re going to be a defensive-minded team. It was clear, to start that game, we weren’t those things. You get what you ask for in this league.”
After a blowout loss, falling to 1-5 on the year, the Pistons are set to face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.