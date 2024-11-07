Pistons Coach Reveals Crucial Injury Update on Jalen Duren
The Detroit Pistons were down a man before the start of the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
During the first quarter of action, the team saw its starting big man Jalen Duren roll his ankle. While Duren stuck around on the court for the remainder of his first shift, it would be his only showing for the night.
At halftime, the Pistons confirmed that Duren would not return to the court against the Hornets. Instead, Isaiah Stewart started in his place during the second half.
What’s the Diagnosis?
On Thursday, the Pistons returned to practice after arriving home following a last-second loss against the Hornets on the road.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed reporters after the session, revealing Duren has suffered a sprained ankle.
"They're evaluating him,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He's doing treatment now. We'll know more at the end of the day or in the morning."
On Friday, the Pistons are back on their home court to face the Atlanta Hawks. It sounds like the team is unaware of Duren’s playing status for the time being.
Without Duren on the floor, the Pistons are likely to start Stewart while having the offseason acquisition Paul Reed take up the reserve minutes.
On Wednesday in Charlotte, Stewart checked in for 26 minutes. He scored six points on six shots, came down with seven rebounds, and blocked a shot. He also dished out six assists.
Paul Reed served the Pistons well, too, checking in for 12 minutes. During that time, he was perfect from the field, scoring 13 points. He also had two rebounds, two steals, and a block.
The Pistons will have a better idea of Duren’s status on Thursday night at the earliest. Detroit will host the Hawks at 7 PM ET on Friday.