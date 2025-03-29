Pistons Coach Speaks on Success Without Cade Cunningham vs Cavs
When looking at the Detroit Pistons’ success in 2024-2025, it’s impossible to overlook the impact that the one-time All-Star Cade Cunningham had throughout the year.
Thanks to good health, Cunningham managed to be available for his team more than ever this year. However, he’s currently dealing with a setback that has taken him off the floor for the past three games.
Fortunately, the Pistons haven’t been affected yet. With a win on Friday night against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit collected its third win in a row while shorthanded. In addition to Cunningham, the Pistons lost Tobias Harris to a setback and have been without Jaden Ivey. Down three starters, the Pistons would rise to the occasion on Friday.
“It’s just a grit,” said Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff. “It’s just a willingness to do whatever it takes. I love how balanced it was. I love how everybody contributed together. Everybody played a part, and everybody was involved in the fight.”
Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way with 32 points. Only Donovan Mitchell scored more after notching a game-high 38 points. The Pistons had their entire starting five in double-digits and saw Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland join the club off the bench with a combined 24 points to the bench’s 31 total.
“To me, that’s the fun part about competition,” Bickerstaff added. “When you’re able to watch guys who are committed to one another, it’s just pure. No bull [expletive] involved in it. It’s just guys out there on the floor trying to get it done and trying to get it done together.”
A 133-122 victory over Cleveland allowed the Pistons to snap a multi-year losing streak against their division rival. They advanced to 42-32 on the year, keeping the victory streak alive in the absence of their only All-Star player this year.
On Sunday, the Pistons will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cunningham’s status for that matchup is unclear.