Pistons Could Provide Rescue for Disgruntled Champ Seeking Fresh Start
Typically, it's viewed as good news when the possibility arises that a sports franchise can land veteran talent with a championship pedigree. That's true in speaking of the Detroit Pistons. That's true of every franchise in all of the professional sports. There is, however, one exception.
That theory is altered when the star mentioned offers the possibility of accompanying additional baggage. Still, even that coin has two sides. Historical reference has taught the viewing public valuable lessons.
If that player can help produce wins, teams often seem willing to put up with some of the stress that comes with employing them. Here's where all of those roads intersect. It's possible the Golden State Warriors could move on from someone they once might have been part of their long-term future. Lines have also been drawn connecting the dots representing him and the Pistons.
The Pistons could provide a safe landing space for Jonathan Kuminga if the Warriors cut ties.
Once upon a time, Jonathan Kuminga was the seventh player taken during the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He was seen as one of the likely young cornerstones for the continuing success of a Warriors franchise that had won and won often but was also seeing its best players age. Now, he's seen as someone who could be on the move this offseason.
The Pistons make sense as a sensible landing spot for a young potential star who will be 23 at the start of the next NBA season. The Sporting News' senior NBA writer, Steph Noh agrees. In an intriguing recent write-up, he mentions the Brooklyn Nets as the top threat to lure him away from the Bay, but he also says that he believes the Detroit Pistons could open enough cap space to execute his acquisition. Depending on how Trajan Langdon and his team elect to attack the offseason, this is a relationship that can work.
"The Pistons could also potentially open up enough cap space to get Kuminga, but they would have a tough time bringing back free agents Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dennis Schroder if that were the case...
The Warriors thus have a clear edge in keeping Kuminga. The question is if they want to do so. He has more value to other teams than them.
Kuminga is an interesting prospect with a more interesting story. He averaged 16.9 minutes and six field goal attempts as a rookie en route to a 9.3 points-per-game average during a rookie season that saw 12 starts in 70 in-game appearances. He enjoyed championship glory at the end of his first season.
Progression and more responsibility were seen during the two seasons that followed. Disharmony, however, seems to be clouding things, and there has been a reverse-pivot in his relationship with the Warriors since then. Things have changed, and they have seemingly changed in a hurry.
Kuminga averaged 26.3 minutes and 16.1 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, his third and his best during his time in the Bay Area. He appeared in 74 games with 46 starts, but injuries and changes in rotational philosophy are among the headlines of what has transpired for him this season.
His 47 in-game appearances were the lowest of his four-year run with Golden State. He only started ten games. Some of that was the result of a sprained ankle that forced him to miss 31 consecutive games, but he didn't play in the final regular-season game or the Warriors' play-in game. He also sat out four of the team's playoff games. It seems likely that his time with the organization has ended.
Here's the good news. He made the most of his opportunities when called upon.
Adding him to a nice core would help elevate a Pistons team that just qualified for the postseason for the first time in a while. Detroit would still need to add other pieces, but this would provide a good start to the offseason and ceate confidence in what the organization is doing moving forward.