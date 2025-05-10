Pistons President Drops Hint About Team’s Offseason Direction
We near one full year since the Detroit Pistons named Trajan Langdon as their president of basketball operations. How's that going? The NBA, like any other professional franchise, is a results business, and it's hard to argue against the turnaround that has transpired.
The Pistons have improved from a 14-win team that closed the 2023-24 professional basketball season to one that made the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's sixth seed this time around. They improved their regular-season win total by 30 games to boast a winning record of 44-38.
That last-second shot from Jaylen Brunson will sting for a while, but there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Fans may be on the verge of seeing something special built in the Motor City, but that leads to a question.
What happens next?
Trajan Langdon May Have Tipped His Hand About his Plans for the Pistons' Offseason.
Dennis Schroeder, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are among the veterans on Detroit's roster who are hitting unrestricted free agency in July. Fans and the media are split about what the best course of action should be.
Is it better to extend these guys and keep them in the fold? Is a splash acquisition needed? Should the Pistons trade for Zion Williamson?
Is a youth movement necessary, or should Detroit simply make moves demonstrating the goal is to win now? Ultimately, that decision is up to Trajan Langdon who seemingly tipped his hand some during a recent press conference.
Landon's references to 'continuity' seem to state he's interested in prioritizing bringing back those veteran free agents. Then again, keeping Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, or Ron Holland off the trade block could be what he's referencing.
Still, while some degree of continuity makes business and basketball sense, it seemingly doesn't guarantee that a Pistons team that barely finished above .500 would be all in on taking another step forward next season.
We've seen the desired development by the youngsters Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren. Building around them will be key, but if the goal is to compete annually with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics, and a New York Knicks team that eliminated them from the first round in six games, continuity (if that's what Langdon is preaching) may not be the lone ingredient to a successful offseason.