Pistons First-Rounder Changes Number Before NBA Summer League Debut
After being with the Detroit Pistons for just a couple of weeks, Ron Holland has decided to switch his jersey number.
When the first-round pick was introduced as one of the Pistons’ newest additions, Holland held up a jersey with the No. 5. It turns out he won’t wear it for his official NBA Summer League debut.
Instead, Holland will roll with No. 00 moving forward.
Five suited Holland, considering where he was drafted. Coming out of the G League Ignite’s organization, Holland was selected as a high-end lottery pick.
With the fifth-overall pick, the Pistons called on Holland.
Now, Holland is set to wear double-zero after having zero as his number during his lone run with the Ignite.
This weekend, Holland will finally get an opportunity to put his skills to the test with the Pistons’ Summer League team.
On Saturday, the Pistons are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers for the start of their run out in Vegas. Holland will be the highest draft selection from this season to make his Vegas debut in the Saturday night matchup. He’s going toe-to-toe with Duke’s Jared McCain, who was selected just outside of the lottery by the Sixers.
While Holland’s path to the NBA was slightly different than most picks, his G League experience should give him an advantage heading into the Summer League.
Prior to seeing his season end prematurely due to an injury, Holland appeared in 15 games for the Ignite. Averaging 30 minutes on the court, Holland produced 19 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. He averaged seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block per game.
The rookie’s Summer League debut will take place at 7 PM ET on Saturday.
