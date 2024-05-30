Pistons Forward Listed as One of NBA's Most Intriguing Free Agents
Among the moves that flew under the radar around the NBA trade deadline this season was the Detroit Pistons trading for Simone Fontecchio. It didn't seem like much in the moment, but the young forward quickly tunred heads with an extended opportunity.
From the moment he stepped foot on the court for the Pistons, Fontecchio showed he can be a key contributor long-term. Along with giving the lineup more size, he provided much-needed outside shooting.
In the 16 games he played for the Pistons this season, Fontecchio averaged 15.4 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting a stellar 42.6% from beyond the arc. Sadly, his hot streak was met with an early end due to a toe injury.
This offseason, Fontecchio is set to enter restricted free agency. Still a weeks away from the official start of the offseason, the Pistons forward made Bleacher Report's list of most intriguing free agents. Other names on the list inlcuded players like LeBron James and Paul George.
After 50 efficient games with the Jazz, he got a chance to add volume down the stretch with Detroit. Averages of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists don't leap off the page. But a 42.6 percent hit rate from deep with the Pistons, combined with eye-opening defensive skills, suggests the Italian could slot into a major role on a good team.
Trading for Fontecchio during the season gave the Pistons an edge on the field this summer. Since they have his Bird Rights, they'll have the final say in regards to his future.
In the event he signs an offer sheet elsewhere, Detroit has the opportunity to match the deal. That said, Fontecchio made it clear at exit interviews that he'd like to continue his career with the Pistons.