Pistons Guard Jabs at Giannis Antetokounmpo in Social Media Post
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in a pivotal matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Aside from their race in the standings, the biggest storyline from the evening ended up being an altercation that ensued in the game's final moments.
Aside from trying to help the Pistons climb in the standings, Malik Beasley found himself facing off against his former team. He spent one year with the Bucks before opting to sign with Detroit in free agency. Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to have what he felt was a joking exchange with his former teammate, but the journeyman guard didn't take it that way.
Trailing in the game's final seconds, Beasley tried to get a quick three up to try and cut the Pistons' deficit. Giannis ended up blocking the shot, sending the veteran guard to the ground in the process. He proceeded to try and help him up, and then jokingly did his famous "shimmy" celebration.
As they made their way down the court, Giannis kept trying to reconcile with Beasley and have a laugh. The only problem was that the Pistons veteran wasn't having any of it. He continuously knocked Giannis' hand away, making it clear that he didn't enjoy his antics on the prior play.
Fast forward to Saturday morning, and Beasley is still fired up about the incident. He jabbed at Giannis on X (formerly Twitter), opening up more about what happened. Beasley made it clear that he couldn't let the Bucks star get away with his actions, even if it was done in jest.
Beasley did everything he could to score a win over his former team, notching 21 points off the bench. However, it was the Bucks who walked out with a 125-119 victory. With this win, the Pistons are now officially locked into the No. 6 seed heading into the postseason.
Following this altercation between the pair of former teammates, the Pistons and Bucks have to square off again Sunday in the regular season finale.