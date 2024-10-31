Pistons Help Facilitate Hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
As it gets closer to trade season in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are going to be a team to watch. Trajan Langdon has kept cap space open to make them a team who could take on bad salary in exchange for draft compensation.
With their financial flexibility, the Pistons are also a team who could help others around the league facilitate a big deal. The people at Bleacher Report recently included them in a hypothetical deal for a multi-time MVP.
Before the season began, Giannis Antetokounmpo made some interesting comments about the idea of being traded if the Milwaukee Bucks are unable to contend. After a rough start to the season for the Bucks, chatter has already begun regarding the superstar forward.
In the three-team mock trade, Giannis finds himself on the Houston Rockets in a massive blockbuster. The Pistons walk away with a decent haul, acquiring veterans and a trio of second-round picks. As for what they give up, Detroit only parts ways with forward Wendell Moore Jr.
The Pistons will solicit their cap room for the greatest return, but this deal with Houston and Milwaukee preserves some flexibility while giving the franchise a look at Landale and Beachamp. Green is a capable veteran, but more importantly, Detroit would have several expiring contracts to use in trades instead of cap space (Tim Hardaway Jr., Beasley, Landale, Green and possibly Beauchamp as well).
The Pistons don't walk away much better in the deal, but are still compensated handsomely for helping facilitate this trade. Not to mention, they could increase their return later in the year by re-routing some of the veterans.
Another reason why Detroit might be enticed to do this is getting an elite talent out of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks would likely take a big step back with Giannis gone, meaning there's one less contender the Pistons will have to deal with as they strive to become a competitive squad.