Pistons Listed Among Best Fit for one of NBA's Top Free Agents
With the ability to create a sizable amount of cap space this summer, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to be a player in free agency. A few weeks out from things officially getting underway, they've been connected to one of the more interesting names on the market.
Heading into this offseason, one player many will be keeping an eye on is Naz Reid. The former Sixth Man of the Year has a player option for next year but is expected to decline it in search of a more lucrative deal. Reid is coming off a season with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 14.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG on 37.9% shooting from beyond the arc.
Ahead of free agency, ESPN's Bobby Marks provided predictions for the kind of contracts the top names on the market could ink this summer. For Reid, his projection was a three-year deal valued at $57 million. When it came to his best fits, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.
By declining the $15 million player option and signing a three-year, $57 million contract with the Timberwolves or a team that has cap space, Reid gets a slight increase in salary. More importantly, he has the option to extend or become a free agent in 2027.
The Pistons, meanwhile, could create up to $17 million in cap space (or possibly more with a trade) but at the expense of free agents Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley.
From a fit standpoint, Reid is the kind of player the Pistons should pursue as they look to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference. He is on a similar kind of timeline as Cade Cunningham and could give Detroit a lot of versatility in the frontcourt.
In the early years of a deal, Reid would likely assume the sixth-man role for the Pistons. However, with Tobias Harris being in the final year of his deal, there's a clear path to him being a long-term option at power forward.
Based on what he's done in a limited role with the Timberwolves, there's no telling what kind of production Reid can provide in an expanded opportunity. He might not be a running mate for Cunningham but could be a key piece for Detroit as they attempt to blossom into a contender.