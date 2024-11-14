Pistons News: Jalen Duren's Status vs Milwaukee Bucks Revealed
Last week, Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren was forced to be sidelined for the first time this season. As the team prepares for the second leg of a back-to-back, it seems like the third-year big man has avoided a major injury.
Duren was forced to exit against the Charlotte Hornets just seven minutes into the game due to an ankle injury. He sat out the next two games, but returned to action against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
In his first game back, Duren played a crucial role in the Pistons taking down the Heat. With one second left in overtime, he threw down an alley-oop from Cade Cunningham to tie the game.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons will take on the Bucks for part two of a home/road back-to-back. Duren will be a full go in this game, as he is not listed on the injury report.
Detroit is going to need all the size it can get in this matchup. With Damian Lillard out of action, the Bucks will be running a lot of stuff through their frontcourt duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Since Lopez spends most of his time beyond the arc, Duren could end up guard the two-time MVP for stretches in this game.
Coming off a season where he averaged a double-double at the age of 20, Duren was a member of the Pistons core many were watching to see if he can take another step forward. Through the first few weeks of the season, he has come out of the gates a bit slow. For the season, Duren enters Wednesday averaging 8.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 2.7 APG.